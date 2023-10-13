Pearce IP
Pearce IP
Level 5, 20 Bond Street
Sydney
2000
Australia
Email: info@pearceIP.law
Tel: +61 (0) 2 9023 9988
Company Profile
Pearce IP is a boutique firm offering intellectual property specialist lawyers, patent attorneys and trade mark attorneys, to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries.
We coordinate and execute local and multi-jurisdictional IP litigation strategies, provide IP/legal support for regional and global business development activities and licensing deals, and prosecute patent and trade mark applications around the world.
Leader Profiles
Executive, deputy CEO and head of talent Adele Chadwick is an experienced chief executive, executive director and human resources professional.
Executive, patent and trademark attorney Chris Vindurampulle is a senior patent and trademark attorney with over 15 years in the IP industry.