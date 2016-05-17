Subscribe
dwafotografy-shutterstock-com
17 May 2016

MPAA and Radix join forces to reduce piracy

The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and domain name registry Radix have said they will try and stop websites that use Radix-operated domains from engaging in piracy.

The MPAA announced the partnership on Friday, May 13.

Under the terms of the agreement, the MPAA will act as a “trusted notifier” and will refer large-scale pirate websites that are registered under Radix-operated domains.

Radix will also work with registry partners to contact the operator of the website in question. If the website violates the company’s acceptable use and anti-abuse policy, it can put the site on hold or suspend it.

Sandeep Ramchandani, business head of Radix, said: “We welcome MPAA’s cooperation in helping us prevent intellectual property and copyright violations in our name space.”

In February,  TBO reported that Donuts, another domain name registry, had also signed an anti-piracy partnership.

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation