MPAA and Radix join forces to reduce piracy

The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and domain name registry Radix have said they will try and stop websites that use Radix-operated domains from engaging in piracy.

The MPAA announced the partnership on Friday, May 13.

Under the terms of the agreement, the MPAA will act as a “trusted notifier” and will refer large-scale pirate websites that are registered under Radix-operated domains.

Radix will also work with registry partners to contact the operator of the website in question. If the website violates the company’s acceptable use and anti-abuse policy, it can put the site on hold or suspend it.

Sandeep Ramchandani, business head of Radix, said: “We welcome MPAA’s cooperation in helping us prevent intellectual property and copyright violations in our name space.”

In February, TBO reported that Donuts, another domain name registry, had also signed an anti-piracy partnership.

