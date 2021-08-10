Subscribe
10 August 2021

Maximising Collaboration Between Product Developers, IP Counsel and Businesses

Startups and SMEs face many challenges during their fledgling bootstrapping days, not least of which is how to choose the right design and legal experts, who are highly skilled, trustworthy and able to align with their needs, requirements and business objectives.

Join WIPR Patents Live for a three-way interview with a corporate, an IP attorney and a product designer who will share their insights on how to drive brand value, maximise brand and product protection and achieve an optimal and seamless working relationship.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024