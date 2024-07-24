INTA's Gender Representation Study 2024

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has published Shattering Systemic Barriers: How to Advance Gender Diversity in the Intellectual Property Profession, a gender representation study undertaken in collaboration with World Intellectual Property Review. The Report assesses and compares the career trajectories of men and women and sheds light on biases that can hold women back and on implicit and explicit sexism that persists in the industry.



“The research indicates that substantial challenges remain for women in intellectual property, with many respondents reporting that they have witnessed or experienced implicit or overt bias against women in the workplace,” noted INTA Past President Ayala Deutch (NBA Properties, Inc., USA) and Executive Champion of The Women’s LeadershIP Initiative in a Report foreword.



Click here to read the full report.



