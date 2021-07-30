Subscribe
shutterstock_617437058_cineberg
30 July 2021Alex Baldwin

Lindt gold foil colour is trademark protected, German court rules

The  German Federal Court of Justice has ruled that Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli can trademark the gold foil wrapping of its chocolate bunnies.

Lindt managed to convince the court that its colour was protectable by demonstrating that more than 50% of consumers associated the gold colouring on chocolate bunnies with the Lindt branding.

This was proven with a survey presented by Lindt that showed that 70% of consumers associated gold-wrapped chocolate bunnies with Lindt’s productfar exceeding the 50% requirement for protection detailed in Section 4 No.2 of  MarkenG —Germany’s laws for trademark protection.

The court noted that the usage of the gold wrapping alongside other notable design elements such as the red collar and bell “does not speak against” the recognisability of the gold wrapping.

“It is crucial that the target public see a reference to the origin of this gold-tone for chocolate bunnies even if it is used together with these other design elements,” the court said in a  press release.

Commenting on the decision, Mark Kramer, partner at European intellectual property firm,  Potter Clarkson, said: “This a real coup for Lindt because it is not easy to secure a trademark for a signature colour – only brands with a proven reputation are able to do this, as we have seen recently with easyGroup when it secured a registration for aviation services in the UK for its distinctive orange tone.

“This victory significantly bolsters Lindt’s protection of its flagship product and demonstrates how commercially valuable a colour-related mark can be for brands.”

Karin Sandberg, partner at  Harmsen Utescher said that the ruling “strengthens the abstract colour mark”.

Infringement case

Litigation started when Lindt accused fellow confectionary company  Heilemann of infringing its chocolate with their own gold-wrapped bunny chocolate in 2018. Lindt sought to prohibit Heilemann from selling the bunny and get it to pay damages.

Lindt first moved to get trademark protection for the shape of its bunny but failed, leading it to try and protect the colour of the foil instead, according to  Reuters.

In a decision on 30 July 2020, the Upper Regional Court of Munich  rejected Lindt’s infringement claims, ruling that the “colour of the foil is not a characteristic feature of chocolate bunnies” and the “gold-tone does not confer any ‘significant value’ on the goods”.

Following the Federal Court ruling, the case will now be referred back to the Munich court for a rehearing with the assumption that Heilemann’s bunny features Lindt’s trademarked gold wrapping.

“I am personally very curious to see how the Upper Regional Court will evaluate the use of the colour gold by Heilemann in relation to the other features of counterparty´s product (the shape of the bunny, the design of the face, the green ribbon etc),” said Sandberg.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
EU court overrules EUIPO in Lindt trademark dispute
19 September 2018   The EU General Court today annulled a decision made by the European Union Intellectual Property Office that had gone in favour of Lindt & Sprüngli in a trademark opposition.
Trademarks
Q&A: Olivier Vrins on Cadbury’s colour victory
22 July 2022   Olivier Vrins, a trademark lawyer who is representing Veuve Clicquot in an ongoing dispute against Lidl over the colour orange, gives his observations on Cadbury’s success in protecting the colour purple.
Trademarks
Lindt secures chocolate victory at home
3 October 2022   This latest ruling overturns a Swiss court’s finding against Lindt last year | Chocolate bunny was found to be well known to the public.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges