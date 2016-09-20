Subscribe
shutterstock-164792177-web-1-1
20 September 2016

Lego builds up domain name transfers

Children’s toy maker Lego has won a domain name dispute at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), just a month after another victory.

On September 9, Ellen Shankman of WIPO’s Arbitration and Mediation Center transferred the domain name  legos.info to Lego.

The complaint was filed on July 20 against respondent Admin Hostmaster of Hki, Finland. The ruling was  published on Monday, September 19.

The panel conducted an independent search to determine that the domain name is currently active, adding that it resolves to “parking” pages with links providing click-through advertising with the term Lego.

On the date of the opinion, the page added that the domain name is for sale—“The owner of  legos.info is offering it for sale for an asking price of 1499 EUR!”—according to the ruling.

Lego said the respondent is not an authorised user of the mark and that it is not using the domain name in connection with a bona fide offering of goods or services.

“Instead, the respondent has intentionally chosen a domain name based on a registered trademark in order to generate traffic and income through a website that is commercial through sponsored links,” said the complaint.

The toy maker said it had sent a number of cease-and desist-letters complaining of the infringing action and asking for transfer of the domain name, but there was no reply.

Shankman said that the domain name was confusingly similar to the ‘Lego’ trademark and that the mere addition of the letter ‘s’ “does not change the overall impression”.

She also ruled that the respondent had no rights or legitimate interests in the domain, and that it is being used in bad faith.

“There is no indication that the respondent is making a legitimate use of the domain name or is using the domain name in connection with a bona fide offering of goods or services,” she said.

The victory comes one month after another win for Lego. In August, WIPR  reported that James Barker of WIPO’s Arbitration and Mediation Center transferred the domain name  legoman.com.au to Lego.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
INTA 2024:Trademark lawyers—Staying ethical and out of jail
‘I can be myself’: Puma’s TM leader keeps up with the competition
Discover WIPR Diversity's Top 100 People in IP
Diversity & inclusion in IP practice