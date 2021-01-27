Vitor Palmela Fidalgo is Legal Director and Lawyer at Inventa. Combining the legal aspect with his vision for the business, cooperates daily in the definition and implementation of the best Intellectual Property (IP) strategies, to protect and enhance the profitability of all IP assets. Specialist in internationalization strategies related to intellectual property rights transfer and licensing contracts. Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon and author of several academic works. Vitor is also Arbitrator in IP matters.