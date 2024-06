Steven Yeates is a partner, trademark attorney and co-chair of the firm’s Trademark Department. He advises clients on all issues relating to trademark selection, searching, registration and enforcement. He is actively involved in creating, implementing and managing trademark portfolios, enforcement programmes and management strategies on behalf of clients, in a number of African countries. He regularly advises clients in relation to trademark and copyright disputes. His key clients include Woolworths, Foschini Retail Group, Cape Union Mart, Shoprite Checkers, Fairview, KWV, Discovery Channel, Oceana Group, Home Box Office and Burger King.