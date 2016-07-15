Rahul Chaudhry

Mr. Chaudry is among one of the most "pre-eminent names" in Intellectual Property Laws in India and Managing partner of the leading law firm Rahul Chaudry & Partners. He has carved a niche for himself by becoming a leader in the practive of IP in India due to his strong grasp of law and providing innovative solutions in line with legal realities. His comprehensive repertoire in management and enforecement of IP rights, extensive experience in assessing strategic innovation and legal implications enables him to advise his clients (Indian and overseas) on a range of issues and transactions relating to IP prosecution, enforcement, litigation strategies, portfolio audits, due diligence for acquisitions / divestitures, developing strategies for acquiring, enforcing, maintaining and assigning IP, International Registrations under the Madrid, design patent, copyright, unfair competition, investigations, negotiations vis-a-vis prior third party rights, implementing global filing strategies, corporate IP transactions agreements.¬† Mr. Chaudry considers business sensitivities and goals while crafting comprehensive intellectual property protection and enforcement strategies, both short and long term, so that clients can secure and maximize the value of their critical intellectual property assets. This has earned him immense trust of global industry giants in assisting them in protecting and furthering their business goals.¬†