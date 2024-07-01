Manisha Singh is the Founder and Managing Partner at LexOrbis with over 27 years of experience as an IP attorney, trained as a patent agent and litigator. She advises and manages the creation of strong, commercially viable patent portfolios for Indian universities, research institutions, and companies. For the past decade, she has focused on supporting Indian startups and women-led enterprises globally. Manisha has received extensive training in managing Indian IP portfolios for global organizations, adapting best practices for the Indian innovation ecosystem. Her firm drafts over 1000 new patent applications annually across various emerging technologies. She also focuses on client IP commercialization, litigation strategies, and practice development.