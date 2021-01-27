Khoo Guan Huat

Guan Huat is a litigator with over 30 years of experience, with a focus on intellectual property litigation. He commenced his legal career with the Attorney-General's Chambers in 1987. He is a member of the Panels of Conciliators and Arbitrators of the International Centre for Settlement of Disputes (ICSID). In 2008, he acted as counsel for a former Chief Justice in hearings conducted by a Royal Commission of Inquiry set up by the Malaysian government. He has also appeared as an expert witness on Malaysian law in several matters, including arbitration proceedings, in the United States and in Singapore.