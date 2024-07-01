Subscribe

Darren Olivier

Darren Olivier is an experienced IP advisor with more than 20 years in local and international law firms and in-house roles. A former partner at FieldFisher in London, he focuses on IP management, prosecution, commercialisation, and enforcement in Africa. 

He has led counsel for the Business Software Alliance (BSA) in South Africa, and serves on the editorial board of the Oxford University Press Journal of Intellectual Property Law & Practice. He is also founder of the Afro-IP weblog. As well as WIPR Leaders, Darren is recognised by Who’s Who Legal, Chambers Global, World Trademark 1000, Legal 500, and IAM 300.

Vishen Pillay
Partner   Vishen Pillay is a patent partner in the Durban office of Adams & Adams.   Adams & Adams
Nthabisheng Phaswana
Partner   Nthabisheng Phaswana is a partner in the firm’s Africa patent department.   Adams & Adams
Nontando Tusi
Associate   Nontando Tusi is an associate in the trademark litigation department and primarily assists with a broad range of litigious IP matters in South Africa and throughout Africa   Adams & Adams Attorneys
Jani Cronjé
Partner, Trade Mark Attorney   Adams & Adams




