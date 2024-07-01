Darren Olivier is an experienced IP advisor with more than 20 years in local and international law firms and in-house roles. A former partner at FieldFisher in London, he focuses on IP management, prosecution, commercialisation, and enforcement in Africa.

He has led counsel for the Business Software Alliance (BSA) in South Africa, and serves on the editorial board of the Oxford University Press Journal of Intellectual Property Law & Practice. He is also founder of the Afro-IP weblog. As well as WIPR Leaders, Darren is recognised by Who’s Who Legal, Chambers Global, World Trademark 1000, Legal 500, and IAM 300.