Darren Olivier
Key details
- Job title: Partner
- Firm: Adams & Adams
- Jurisdiction: South Africa
- Practice area: Trademarks, Copyright
- Tel: 0027 12 432 6000
- Email: darren.olivier@adams.africa
- Website: www.adams.africa
Darren Olivier is an experienced IP advisor with more than 20 years in local and international law firms and in-house roles. A former partner at FieldFisher in London, he focuses on IP management, prosecution, commercialisation, and enforcement in Africa.
He has led counsel for the Business Software Alliance (BSA) in South Africa, and serves on the editorial board of the Oxford University Press Journal of Intellectual Property Law & Practice. He is also founder of the Afro-IP weblog. As well as WIPR Leaders, Darren is recognised by Who’s Who Legal, Chambers Global, World Trademark 1000, Legal 500, and IAM 300.
Leader Profiles
Diversity
Partner Vishen Pillay is a patent partner in the Durban office of Adams & Adams. Adams & Adams
Diversity
Partner Nthabisheng Phaswana is a partner in the firm’s Africa patent department. Adams & Adams
Diversity
Associate Nontando Tusi is an associate in the trademark litigation department and primarily assists with a broad range of litigious IP matters in South Africa and throughout Africa Adams & Adams Attorneys