Danie Dohmen is a partner at Adams & Adams in the patent litigation section. He specialises in patent, design, plant breeder’s rights and intellectual property agreement litigation, commercialisation and opinion work.

Danie has for a number of consecutive years been ranked in Tier 1 for patent litigation in South Africa. He holds a BSc degree in physics and chemistry and an LLB degree, and is admitted and registered as an attorney of the South African High Court, a patent attorney and a notary public. He is a director and president of the Licensing Executives Society of South Africa, a member of the American Intellectual Property Law Association as well as the American Bar Association and a fellow of the South African Institute of Intellectual Property Law. Further, Danie is a lecturer and examiner for the Patent Examination Board of South Africa.

Danie represents multinational and national clients in diverse fields, including pharmaceutical, agriculture, agro-chemical, mining, manufacturing, transport, security and safety. He further acts in multi-jurisdictional patent and design litigation in several African countries, and has litigated a number of cases to the South African Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court. Many of his matters are reported and considered to be leading patent law cases.

Danie has represented parties in cases which set current South African law on issues of inventiveness, clarity, interim interdicts in patent infringements, contributory patent infringement, the role of public interest in interim interdicts on patents for life-saving drugs, evidentiary requirements to prove patent infringement and requirements for divisional patent applications. Danie also plays an active role in IP policy issues on a national and international level and has represented national and foreign manufacturing groups in both national and international meetings, workshops and seminars on IP policy.