Christopher Mason is a qualified patent attorney, and senior associate at Appleyard Lees in our chemistry team. Working with his clients, Chris develops pragmatic intellectual property (IP) strategies that secure the client‚Äôs own IP protection whilst avoiding the IP of others.¬† Within these strategies Chris prepares, prosecutes and manages portfolios of patent applications in Europe and worldwide.¬† Chris also represents his clients at hearings before the European Patent Office and advises in relate to freedom to operate and contentious infringement matters, as well as commercial agreements. Outside of work, Chris enjoys maintaining an involvement with the wider chemistry community by serving as treasurer of the Royal Society of Chemistry's Central Yorkshire local group and as a committee member of the society's Law Group. Chris is leading a data-driven approach to providing clients with insights. More recently Chris lead a joint-project with the marketing team, our Inside Green Innovation: Progress Report 2021. The report was based on Chris' findings regarding green innovation in patent data, and authored much of the content.