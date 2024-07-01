Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
WIPR Insights
Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100 2024
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders
Arty Rajendra
Arty Rajendra
Key details
Job title:
Partner and Head of IP Disputes
Firm:
Osborne Clarke
Company Latest
Osborne Clarke appoints new partner in Berlin
Boutique IP firm launches in Amsterdam
Negotiations on EU copyright reform to rumble into 2019
Video interview: Osborne Clarke on the Digital Single Market
UPC: the role of the CJEU
More leaders
profile
Clare Robinson
Owner
Osborne Clarke
profile
Robert Guthrie
Partner
Osborne Clarke
More features
Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency