António de Magalhães Cardoso

António de Magalhães Cardoso graduated with a law degree from the University of Lisbon’s faculty of law. He has worked at VdA since 1998 and is now a partner who supervises the whole firm’s litigation and arbitration practice. His practice focuses mainly on patent litigation for companies in the pharmaceutical industry. Before joining the firm he was a partner at law firm Botelho Moniz, Magalhães Cardoso, Marques Mendes & Ruiz, Sociedade de Advogados.





