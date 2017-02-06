António de Magalhães Cardoso graduated with a law degree from the University of Lisbon’s faculty of law. He has worked at VdA since 1998 and is now a partner who supervises the whole firm’s litigation and arbitration practice. His practice focuses mainly on patent litigation for companies in the pharmaceutical industry. Before joining the firm he was a partner at law firm Botelho Moniz, Magalhães Cardoso, Marques Mendes & Ruiz, Sociedade de Advogados.