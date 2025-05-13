With over 30 years as a legal professional, Robin Smith is the vice president and general counsel for China and the Asia Pacific region at Lego Toy (Shanghai), the Chinese subsidiary of the Danish Lego toy company. She oversees legal matters across the region, including IP rights and compliance issues, and leads a team of lawyers in China, Vietnam and Singapore. Smith was previously vice president and general counsel of the Americas, overseeing all the legal business partners for the major market areas around the world. She was instrumental in, among other things, helping with the original launch of Lego.com, the opening of the company’s Mexican manufacturing facility, the expansion of the company’s licensing portfolio, and the launch of many Lego products over the years.Smith was also deputy general counsel of the Americas, and corporate counsel for IP matters, handling all of the trademark, copyright, and patent law issues in the region, and all of the internet law issues for the company worldwide. She has been involved in many major IP enforcement issues around the globe. Prior to her employment at Lego, Smith worked as a senior associate at the Connecticut law firm Day, Berry & Howard (now Day Pitney). She is admitted in the Connecticut state and federal courts, and the US Supreme Court.