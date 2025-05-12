Subscribe

Mark Caddle

author-placeholder

Key details

Company Latest

Tesla ‘Robotaxi’ and ‘Cybercab’ TMs rebuffed by USPTO on eve of launch
Tesla ‘Robotaxi’ and ‘Cybercab’ TMs rebuffed by USPTO on eve of launch
CITMA elects new president
Withers & Rogers appoints five partners in UK and Munich








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Tesla ‘Robotaxi’ and ‘Cybercab’ TMs rebuffed by USPTO on eve of launch
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them