Leaders Directory 2025
Jared Montanaro
Jared Montanaro
Job title:
Lead Intellectual Property Attorney
Firm:
IBM
Jurisdiction:
USA
Type:
Non-Contentious
WIPR Ranking:
Future Champions - 2025,
WIPR Future Champion 2025
Company Latest
WATCH: Monetising IP - turning a cost centre into a profit driver
Chinese police seize more than 200,000 counterfeit hard drives
IBM forced to think after being hit with trademark claim
Diversity
Andre Adkins
Patent attorney
IBM
Andre Adkins joined IBM in 2021.
Diversity
Lydia Do
Business development executive
IBM
A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test