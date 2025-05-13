Braxton Davis is associate general counsel at Meta (formerly Facebook) in Atlanta, Georgia, where he develops and implements patent strategies for Oculus-related technologies. One of his most notable contributions at Meta has been spearheading the development of a patent pipeline programme designed to increase diversity within the patent agent profession. As executive director of the National Council on Patent Practicum (NCPP), he launched the Patent Pipeline Programme to address gender and racial disparities in the patent profession. Under his leadership, the programme has successfully graduated 15 diverse technical specialists in the past three years. He also led initiatives to improve quality control and production efficiency across various roles. A driving force in shaping patent law, Davis is also a passionate advocate for diversity in the field and plays an active role in fostering greater representation of underrepresented groups. He is a prominent speaker on D&I within patent law, having been invited to speak before the Marcus Evans IP Law Summit, the IP Counsel Café, the National Bar Association, and the Intellectual Property Owners Association.