Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Annie Tsoi
Annie Tsoi
Key details
Job title:
Co-Head of IP Department
Firm:
Deacons
Jurisdiction:
China
Practice area:
Trademarks
Type:
Non-Contentious
Rationale:
China International Trademarks 2024: Recommended
