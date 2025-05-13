Anna Maria Stein is an Italian-qualified lawyer and Unified Patent Court (UPC) representative with over 25 years of experience in IP law. She specialises in complex IP litigation, particularly multi-jurisdictional patent disputes, as well as trademark, domain name, design and copyright cases. She represents multinational pharmaceutical and telecommunications companies before civil courts and antitrust agencies.In recent years, Stein has focused on complex trade secrets and software cases, with attention to advertising and unfair competition issues. She is particularly valued for her ability to develop efficient, sometimes unconventional litigation strategies. Her industry expertise spans the mechanical/electrical, pharmaceutical, medical device, telecommunication, chemical, fashion, furniture and industrial design sectors. She has particular expertise in assisting SMEs with project development and IP financing.Stein is a selected IP expert at the European Commission (EISMEA and DG Grow), a board member of LES Italy, a member of AIPPI, and serves on the Intellectual Property and Antitrust Commission of the Milan Bar Association.