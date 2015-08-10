Subscribe
10 August 2015Jurisdiction reportsRyo Maruyama

Working together around the world

One of the most remarkable steps towards globalisation has been the JPO’s commencement of the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) programme. The PPH is a scheme whereby patent applicants whose applications have been determined as patentable by a patent office are entitled to request, through a simple procedure, an accelerated examination of the corresponding applications in another patent office.

Since 2006 the network of participating offices has grown. As of June 2015 the number of countries participating in the agreement has risen to 34 (Figure 1)

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China
Protecting trademarks in DRC
Bird & Bird eyes ‘prosperous’ Japan with new 2024 office
Is Japan still a machine learning paradise?
UKIPO reveals media IP focus over past decade