10 August 2015Jurisdiction reportsJens Künzel

When colour is more than mere decoration

But most consumers in Europe will not only recognise ‘Nivea’ cosmetics by the word itself; they will most probably also recognise and remember the striking, unitary colour blue of the packaging.

Beiersdorf has been using the colour on its packaging for ages—that is at least the impression that the average German consumer may have when he or she thinks about Nivea, the products marketed under that brand or—arguably—even when he or she generally thinks of cosmetics.

The colour blue (Pantone 280 C), used for all Nivea products, was registered by Beiersdorf as an abstract colour mark at the German Patent and Trademark Office in 2007.

The trademark covers “preparations for body and beauty care, namely skin and body care products”. It was registered because of sufficient “market penetration”, which is a statutory requirement for registration if the trademark may otherwise not be capable of being registered due to, for example, having a lack of distinctive character (German Trademarks Act, section 8 paragraph 3).

At the request of its competitor Unilever, the Federal Patent Court in Munich ruled that the abstract colour mark should be cancelled. Beiersdorf filed an appeal to the Federal Court of Justice against that decision.

The court of justice reversed the decision in July and remanded the case back to the patent court.

In the decision, the court of justice held that there were, in principle, two grounds to refuse the registration of the mark. First, because abstract colour marks are generally not regarded as having distinctive character; the reason for this is that the public generally perceives abstract colours as decorative and not as a trademark.

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers' SEP cartel
