Subscribe
9 May 2016Jurisdiction reportsIsik Ozdogan and Ezgi Baklaci

Turkey: bated breath following IP law consultation

Turkey’s current laws comply with most of the international treaties and conventions to which Turkey is a signatory. However, the draft law aims to comply with the Trademark Law Treaty (1994) and also introduces new provisions in light of amendments in 2015 to the TRIPS Agreement and the EU trademarks directive and regulation.

The draft law would introduce promising improvements to the Turkish system, clarifying grey areas which tend to cause problems in practice. A major improvement is that the draft law accepts consent letters based on the existence of an earlier trademark as an available method to overcome a provisional refusal. The current law does not accept consent letters, co-existence agreements and sister company arrangements as overcoming such provisional refusals by the TPI.

Currently, even if the prior registration owner consents to the later trademark, the TPI will not cancel its provisional refusal. The draft law would allow a provisional refusal to be overcome by submitting a notarised letter of consent from the earlier trademark owner. The legislature aims to protect applicants which are economically or otherwise related and intend to co-exist in the market.

The draft law clarifies and enacts some practices which are currently accepted by the courts and TPI on the basis of precedent. Bad faith is included as a ground for refusal/cancellation. Although not previously listed among the grounds for refusal, in light of a recent Court of Appeal decision, bad faith has been accepted in practice as a ground for refusal.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China
Protecting trademarks in DRC
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony