Subscribe
20 May 2016Jurisdiction reportsIşık Özdoğan and Ezgi Baklacı

Advertising saves the day in non-use case

The plaintiff filed a trademark application but this was rejected due to an earlier trademark, prompting the plaintiff to initiate a non-use action against the earlier mark. The earlier trademark covers various goods and services, including those in classes 37 and 43. The plaintiff claimed the trademark is used only for retail store services and that the unused services should be struck down.

The defendant sought dismissal of the non-use action. It claimed its trademark is used for retail store services as well as construction services (class 37) and services for providing food and beverages (class 43).

The First Instance Court cancelled the part of the trademark covering “construction services” and the “rental of construction equipment and machinery” in class 37 on the following grounds:

The trademark’s five-year grace period for non-use had ended;

The expert panel found sufficient evidence of use regarding services for providing food and beverages; and

The expert panel and court found insufficient evidence of use regarding services in class 37. The defendant’s commercial books and records include records regarding rental of construction equipment and machinery. However, these records were found to be insufficient to prove the trademark is used for the services in class 37.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China
Protecting trademarks in DRC
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony