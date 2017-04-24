Subscribe
24 April 2017Jurisdiction reportsJuan Pablo Silva

The case for IP arbitration

The procedure is simple, fast and has proven to be very efficient. NIC Chile, the entity charged with managing everything related to internet domains in this country, has given sufficient confidence to users, who do not hesitate to submit to this dispute resolution mechanism to resolve domain disputes.

What reason would there be for such a mechanism not to apply to matters such as trademarks, patents and designs? The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has pointed out that this conflict resolution formula will be increasingly used and has overwhelming support from those countries that want to promote arbitration and mediation in their territories. Canada, France, Portugal and the US, among others, already employ the application of this mechanism in their legislation, and it is increasingly common for conflicts to be avoided or resolved through these procedures.

There are several reasons for encouraging arbitration, but it is worth noting the most obvious:

1) If a conflict is affecting industrial property assets in different territories, which is not unusual for multinational companies, the solution might have to be obtained country by country, and the results could be dissimilar. Instead, with using international arbitration, this problem is eliminated because a single ruling will be obtained for all territories.

2) Second is the issue of delays. Deadlines for obtaining a court judgment in matters related to industrial property are usually lengthy and even more so when dealing with matters of special complexity such as a technical patent process. If a case like this is handled through arbitration, it is feasible to advance it much faster to the consequent advantage of the parties.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China