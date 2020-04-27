Russia jurisdiction report: Customs registration—pros and cons

Benefits

Registration of a trademark at the Russian customs is an efficient tool to fight counterfeiting. The register of IP rights is an open database, which is regularly updated. The import or export of counterfeit products is immediately blocked by the customs authorities, which stimulates the growth of legal sales.

The customs procedures are very clear: when goods that have signs of counterfeiting are detected (for example, import by an unauthorised importer), customs authorities suspend the clearance of goods for ten business days and contact the trademark owner.