Subscribe
shutterstock_1070147099_corgarashu
27 April 2020Jurisdiction reportsAnnikki Hämäläinen

Russia jurisdiction report: Customs registration—pros and cons

Benefits

Registration of a trademark at the Russian customs is an efficient tool to fight counterfeiting. The register of IP rights is an open database, which is regularly updated. The import or export of counterfeit products is immediately blocked by the customs authorities, which stimulates the growth of legal sales.

The customs procedures are very clear: when goods that have signs of counterfeiting are detected (for example, import by an unauthorised importer), customs authorities suspend the clearance of goods for ten business days and contact the trademark owner.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Europol records surge in fake pharma goods during COVID-19 crisis
20 April 2020   Demand for counterfeit products, particularly fake pharmaceutical and healthcare products, has surged and will continue throughout the current COVID-19 crisis, despite potentially harmful effects on consumers, according to Europol.
Trademarks
Make e-commerce platforms liable for counterfeits, say US legislators
3 March 2020   US lawmakers have proposed a bill to make e-commerce platforms liable for counterfeit goods listed on their platforms.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis