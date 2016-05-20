Subscribe
20 May 2016Jurisdiction reportsRaluca Vasilescu

Romania: Should ex officio examination for prior rights be reintroduced?

This article deals with the debate among Romanian professionals about whether reintroduction of ex officio examination for prior rights under the law will increase legal certainty and predictability, as the directive aims to.

The current trademark law dates to 2010, when ex officio examination for prior rights was taken out. Prior rights, according to the law, can be invoked only in opposition and cancellation procedures.

After approximately two years, the number of later identical trademarks had risen to the thousands, especially when earlier marks had some degree of recognition, and the majority of applicants for later marks were Romanian nationals.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China
Protecting trademarks in DRC
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony