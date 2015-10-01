Mexico: Who can cancel based on non-use?

In light of the above, the next question would be: who is entitled to file a cancellation action based on non-use? The answer is simple: it is the one who has the legal standing to file it. However, issues arise trying to determine how the legal standing is supported during a cancellation action.

A sector of the Mexican IP practice has advocated that the legal standing of a plaintiff filing a cancellation action based on non-use might be supported only with a trademark application. This was the latest criterion adopted by the IMPI and the Federal Court of Tax and Administrative Affairs. Others have suggested that the legal standing should be supported by the trademark application plus the existence of an office action issued by the IMPI citing as anticipation the trademark registration sought to be cancelled.

In accordance with the first argument there is no certainty that the registration sought to be cancelled constitutes a bar to the plaintiff’s application. The certainty then arises from the office action citing the anticipation.