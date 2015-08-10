Making the most of opportunities

Patent prosecution in Malaysia currently takes an average of three to four years from filing to grant. The bulk of the time is attributed to the lengthy examination process. The considerable time for patent prosecution may not be ideal for many patent applicants. In today’s fast-paced and rapidly changing market, it is imperative for companies or individuals to secure competitive advantage to ensure survival. While patience is taught to be a valuable virtue, in the case of securing patent protection patience may be a non-negotiable requirement.

It is not all doom and gloom. In Malaysia, there are several options which applicants can take advantage of to speed up the patent prosecution process, including: