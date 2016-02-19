Subscribe
19 February 2016Jurisdiction reportsJens Künzel

Germany: protecting copyright for exclusive licensees

The high price of the licensed furniture, and the reluctance of customers to spend so much money on it, is one of the main reasons that in the past few decades some manufacturers of furniture have specialised in making and distributing copied Bauhaus furniture across Europe, for example.

Until very recently one typical model of distribution was to offer this unauthorised furniture on German-language websites directed to German customers. There would be express advice to customers that the furniture had to be bought directly in another European country, for example Italy, and then transported to Germany at the buyer’s cost. German customers would be told that a transportation service had been secured and that payment could be made to the transporter.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China