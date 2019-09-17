Subscribe
shutterstock_281147924_mons_images
17 September 2019Jurisdiction reportsChristian Buchholz

Germany jurisdiction report: Make Google AdWords clear

Buying Google AdWords which are identical or similar to a trademark is in principle permissible as long as the advertisement makes it clear that the internet user is directed through the advertisement to a product other than the trademarked product.

In the case of well-known trademarks, however, this may be inadmissible due to an exploitation or impairment of the distinctive character of the trademark. Where a third party directs the internet user to offers of original goods the permissibility of the use of the trademark as an AdWord derives from the principle of exhaustion.

Case study

In the case Ortlieb II the question was whether a Google advertisement that uses a trademark as an AdWord constitutes a trademark infringement if it directs the internet user to an offer list that contains both the trademarked products and the products of competitors.

Amazon had bought the words ‘Ortlieb bicycle bag’ (Ortlieb Fahrradtasche) as Google AdWords.

When these words were entered into the Google search engine, an advertisement appeared, reading “Ortlieb Fahrradtasche, www.amazon.de/ortlieb+fahrradtasche”. After clicking on this advertisement the internet user was directed to an Amazon page which listed Ortlieb bags as well as bags from other manufacturers.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Germany: conflict between design and copyright law?
1 May 2014   Can a design be protected under both laws but not necessarily be infringed, by the same object, under both laws? Henning Hartwig solves this tricky legal puzzle.
Copyright
Germany seeks clarity from CJEU on YouTube’s copyright liability
17 September 2018   Germany’s Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof) has asked the Court of Justice of the European Union whether YouTube is liable for IP violations that occur on its video-sharing platform.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges