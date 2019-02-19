Subscribe
shutterstock_1033692001_j_uk
19 February 2019Jurisdiction reportsAurélia Marie

France jurisdiction report: Seniority of a national trademark

This looks like a good opportunity to save costs and simplify trademark portfolios. However, such seniority expires if the national mark lapses, with effect before the filing (or priority) date of the European trademark (article 39 of Regulation [EU] 2017/1001).

These provisions should be read in conjunction with article 6 of the new Directive (EU) 2015/2046. They provide that where the seniority of a national trademark is claimed, and when that national trademark is not subsequently maintained, the invalidity or revocation of the national trademark can be decided after the trademark was abandoned, provided that such invalidity or revocation could have been declared at the time the trademark lapsed.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis