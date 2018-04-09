France jurisdiction report: Protecting the Olympic spirit

The counterpart of the funding will be that these partners’ trademarks will be intensively brought to the fore.

The licensing policy by the Committee for signs and symbols is an important tool for the same purpose, which means that these signs and symbols maintain their attractive value and that everything must be done to fight against degeneration and counterfeiting.

To help protect the Olympic signs, a bill is under discussion to extend the national Olympic and Paralympic Committees’ rights to cover logos, slogans or mascots that will be created for the Olympic Games.

Today, article L.141-5 of the Sport Code confers ownership of the Olympic emblem, motto, hymn, symbol and the terms “Jeux Olympiques” (Olympic Games) and “Olympiades” (Olympiads) to the national Olympic and Paralympic Committees. As a result, the filing as a trademark or the reproduction, the imitation, the affixing, removing or modification of these signs constitutes counterfeiting and is punished as such.

However, the bill in discussion also intends to provide such protection on terms such as “Olympique” (Olympic), “Olympisme” (Olympism), “JO” and “Paris 2024”.