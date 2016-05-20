Subscribe
20 May 2016Jurisdiction reportsXiang Gao

China: Better services for trademark owners

To better protect exclusive trademark rights, the third amendment to the trademark law became effective on May 1, 2014. Since then, the China Trademark Office (CTMO) has also been taking some policy measures to further improve services for trademark applicants.

On March 24, 2016, the CTMO announced seven measures online.

1. Based on problems encountered in the practice of accepting trademark applications, and the implementation of new trademark law and implementing regulations, the CTMO published answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the procedure for trademark registration online on March 21, 2016.

2. In order to reduce trademark applicants’ burden and shorten the processing time, the CTMO does not require notarisation of evidential materials for a trademark application which is a portrait or name of a celebrity; for a trademark transfer or cancellation; or for correction of a foreign applicant’s name or address.

3. To provide better guidance to an applicant’s amendment, in the notification of requirement for amendment some explanatory or instructional content will be added according to the specific circumstances, so that the applicant may amend its application more accurately.

