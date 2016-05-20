Subscribe
20 May 2016Jurisdiction reportsAnomi Wanigasekera and Sandamali Kottachchi

Business brief 2016: Sri Lanka

Patents

How do you register or secure patent rights, and is national or international coverage most appropriate?

Patents are registered in Sri Lanka under the Intellectual Property Act No. 36 of 2003. As per chapter XIII of the act, an application must be lodged at the National Intellectual Property Office of Sri Lanka (NIPO) with the full details including description, claims, drawings, abstract, prior art, and a declaration that the applicant has not obtained a prior patent abroad for the identical invention.

An applicant can also claim priority over an earlier regional or international application. As Sri Lanka is a party to the Patent Cooperation Treaty it is possible to file using the procedures set forth there.

A patent, upon being granted, is valid for 20 years from the date of application and is renewable annually from the expiration of the second year.

Where can you find information on existing patents in your jurisdiction?

It is possible to conduct a search for information on existing patents at the NIPO directly. There is no online patent database in Sri Lanka yet.

Trademarks

How do you register or secure trademark rights and what protection do they grant?

Registration is not mandatory for use of a trademark in Sri Lanka. However, the option of registration is available through chapter XXI of the act. An application must be filed at the NIPO with the full details including the applicant’s name, address, representation of the mark, a specification of the goods/services in a single class, and translation and transliteration of non-English characters certified by a sworn translator. The application must be signed by the applicant or agent with a signed power of attorney.

Priority may be claimed over an earlier application filed within the previous six months in a state party to the Paris Convention, any member of the World Trade Organization or any state party to bilateral relations with Sri Lanka for reciprocal IP protection. Where goods bearing the mark are exhibited at an official international exhibition, and the trademark application is made within six months of such an exhibition, the date of the first exhibition can be claimed as the filing date.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope