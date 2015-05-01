Business brief 2015: Barbados

Patents

How do you register or secure patent rights, and is national or international coverage most appropriate?

Patents are granted for new inventions (worldwide novelty) that express an inventive advance and are industrially applicable. Disclosure by the applicant within one year preceding the date of application is not a bar to novelty.

Some ‘inventions’ are excluded: discoveries; scientific theories; mathematical methods; games; business schemes; surgical or therapeutic treatments; diagnostic methods; biological processes and immoral or environmentally prejudicial inventions. Products for use in surgical or therapeutic treatments and diagnostic methods are patentable.

The period for entering the national phase under the Patent Cooperation Treaty is 30 months. Local inventors are encouraged to file international applications using WIPO’s International Bureau.

The inventor must always be identified. An applicant that is not an inventor must state his entitlement to the grant (eg, by assignment, inheritance or employment). Foreign applicants must be represented by a local patent agent.

Documentary requirements include a power of attorney; specification; drawings; statement of ownership or assignment; copies of any communication, decision or search relating to the invention and priority documents. All non-English words or documents must be translated into English.

The grant lasts 20 years from the filing date. Annuities become payable from the second year after the filing date; late payment within six months attracts a penalty. There is no opposition procedure.

Licences must be registered. A compulsory licence may be granted if an invention is not being sufficiently used—eg, by importation. Proceedings for invalidation and infringement, and appeals against a compulsory licence, lie with the High Court by any interested person. Remedies include an injunction and/or damages.

Trademarks

How do you register or secure trademark rights and what protection do they grant?

Trade, service, certification and collective marks may be registered. The common law action of passing off provides additional protection for unregistered marks and trade dress. Marks must be visible; sound and smell marks are not permitted. Well-known marks are protected, but there is no definition or official listing of “well-known” marks.

Non-English words and documents must be translated and/or transliterated into English. Priority may be claimed under the Paris Convention or the TRIPS Agreement, supported by a certified official copy of the prior application.

Barbados uses the Nice Classification (10th edition). Registration may be opposed during the 90 days following publication in the Official Gazette.

Registration, and each subsequent renewal, lasts ten years. There is a six-month late renewal grace period (at an additional cost). Use is not required for registration or renewal. A mark may be removed from the Trade Marks Register if it has become generic or if it has fallen into disuse for any period of five years between registration and application for removal.

Changes to the owner’s name must be recorded, supported by a certified copy of the official document effecting the change. Changes of address must also be notified, but no supporting evidence is required. Transfers of ownership must be registered.

Registered owners of trade and service marks may grant licences to use their marks. Such agreements, called “licence-contracts”, must be written and signed by the parties; they need not be recorded in the Trade Marks Register, but are only enforceable against third parties if they are.

A licence-contract to use a registered mark must contain quality-control provisions, but it must not impose restrictions on the industrial or commercial use of the mark that do not derive from, or that are unnecessary for, safeguarding the rights vested by registration.

What are the key threats to trademark owners and what is the best strategy for dealing with infringement?

Redress for actual or threatened infringement is by way of injunction, damages and/or an order for the erasure, removal, obliteration, delivery or destruction of the offending material. Penalties for competitive offences or infringement range from a fine of $5,000 and/or two to six years’ imprisonment, to $20,000 and/or ten years’ imprisonment; continuing offences attract additional fines of $500 per day.

Infringing the trademarks or trade dress of foreign businesses does occur. Imported copies may be detained at customs if the owner of the mark knows of the importation. The owner can object to the goods’ entry and seek detention and, ultimately, destruction of infringing goods.

Infringement online, where there are no borders and transactions and identities are harder to verify, is virtually impossible to police.

Counterfeiting

How big a problem is counterfeiting in your jurisdiction? What industries are particularly at threat?

Anecdotally, the cultural industries (especially music and film) seem most at risk to piracy, but there is little concrete data on the extent of the problem.

What are the best strategies for dealing with the problem?

A culture of recognition of, and respect for, IP rights needs to be developed. There are some educational and public outreach programmes underway in collaboration with the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office (CAIPO) and these target the younger generation.

Franchises

Business identifiers such as trade and service marks, and trade names and trade dress are well known to the public and are what draw consumers to the business.

The Franchises (Registration and Control) Act (FRCA) defines a franchise as any right granted in writing by the owner of a mark, product, service, technique or device to another person to use the mark, product, service, technique or device, whether or not it is protected by a trademark or trade secret, or by use or otherwise.

It is unlawful to operate a business or franchise without a franchise licence. Foreign (ie, non-Barbadian or non-Caricom) businesses cannot use their own marks, products, services, techniques, devices, copyright, industrial designs or inventions without a franchise licence. Requests for licences are published in the Official Gazette, giving the public the opportunity to object.

Right owners (whether or not registered) should therefore exercise great care in granting licences, and licensees must ensure that they do not run afoul of the FRCA by operating their businesses without a franchise licence.

Copyright

What are the key challenges to copyright owners in your jurisdiction?

Lack of public awareness of the significance and value of IP continues to be a significant challenge to maximising the return on investment, especially in the cultural industries.

There is no formal registration system for copyrighted materials. As evidence of their authorship, local creators should send to themselves by registered post (not to be opened except in court) a dated record of their creation. Where appropriate, creators are also encouraged to join a collective society.

How should people ensure they are protected against copyright infringement?

Vigilance is the key. Right owners seem ill-equipped or unwilling to enforce their own private rights; law enforcement agencies cannot be effective without the support of the right owners.

What is the best way to deal with infringement?

The small size of the Barbados market militates against enforcing relatively small incidents of infringement, on a cost/benefit analysis.

Are there any other IP developments we should know about?

Barbados has a robust legislative framework for protecting IP rights. The last major changes occurred in 2006. Beside patents, trademarks and copyright, the laws protect geographical indications, industrial designs, plant varieties and integrated circuits.

Barbados is party to the 2008 Economic Partnership Agreement between the Cariforum states and the EU and its member states.

Some IP obligations are “best-endeavour”—accession to the Madrid System, revised Trademark Law Treaty, Hague Agreement and Patent Law Treaty; and consideration of whether to accede to the International Convention for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV).

Mandatory requirements include compliance with the WIPO Copyright Treaty and Performances and Phonograms Treaty; accession to the Budapest Micro-organisms Treaty; providing a publicly available electronic trademarks database; accepting the 2005 Doha Protocol on public health; and implementation of the provisions of the Convention on Biological Diversity.

The CAIPO has digitised its records for public access and plans are afoot for allowing online filing. Other obligations are under continuing review, but it will first be necessary to update existing systems and solve some logistical issues before implementing legislative changes.

Rosalind Smith Millar is a partner at Clarke Gittens Farmer. She specialises in IP law (especially trademark, patent and industrial design registration) and real property law. She can be contacted at: rosalind.smithmillar@clarkes.com.bb