Subscribe
d3damon
29 June 2017Jurisdiction reportsPetter Rindforth

Blocking copyright infringement online

On February 13, 2017 the new Swedish Patent and Market Court of Appeal issued a decision that internet service provider (ISP) Bredbandsbolaget has to implement technical blocking measures for three years to prevent its subscribers from accessing file-sharing sites The Pirate Bay and SweFilmer.

This case started in 2014 when Universal Music, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music, Nordisk Film and Svensk Filmindustri brought a joint action against Bredbandsbolaget. It claimed that—by supplying internet connection to its customers, thus enabling access to The Pirate Bay and SweFilmer—Bredbandsbolaget was aiding and abetting (objectively) copyright infringement.

The Stockholm District Court dismissed the claims, holding that requiring an ISP to block the sites was unduly burdensome.

The Patent and Market Court of Appeal (Case PMT 11706-15), however, found that under EU law it is possible for copyright owners to obtain an injunction against ISPs whose services are used to commit copyright infringement, even if the ISP only provides its customers with internet access.

According to the court, the Swedish Copyright Act should be interpreted “in the light of EU law”. The court also considered whether such a blocking injunction would be proportional. In this respect, it found that since the content being made available via The Pirate Bay and SweFilmer is primarily copyright protected and distributed illegally, an injunction would be an appropriate response.

Judge Christine Lager stated: “The Patent and Market Court held that right holders such as film and music companies can obtain a court order in Sweden against an ISP which forces the ISP to take measures to prevent copyright infringement committed by others on the internet.”

Wider implications

Although this case involved only one ISP, it is expected that all other Swedish ISPs, such as TeliaSonera, ComHem, Tele2 and Telenor, will follow this new practice to quickly block access to certain infringing websites upon a single request from a copyright owner.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden