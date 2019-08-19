Subscribe
keith-larby-shutterstock-com-jo-johnson-1-
19 August 2019Sarah Morgan

Jo Johnson returns as IP minister

Jo Johnson, the younger brother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been chosen as the new minister for intellectual property.

In a tweet posted late last week, the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) congratulated Johnson, who returns to the role after resigning from Theresa May’s government over her Brexit deal.

The former remain campaigner first took up the role as IP minister in January 2017, succeeding Baroness Neville-Rolfe.

This time, following his brother’s reshuffle of ministers, he succeeds Chris Skidmore, who now serves as minister of the department of health and social care.

In July, Johnson was appointed as minister of state at the department for business, energy and industrial strategy and department for education.

He previously held the role of minister for universities, science, research and innovation from July 2016 to January 2018.

Simon Rees, president of FICPI-UK and partner at IP firm Haseltine Lake Kempner, said: “FICPI-UK is delighted that Jo Johnson is again responsible for IP in his role as IP minister.

“It was evident that he took a very keen and active interest in IP during his previous tenure as minister for state for universities, science, research and innovation between 2016 and 2018, and we’re therefore pleased that he will be able to pick up from where he left off the last time.”

Rees added that Johnson’s experience will be “vital” as the country enters into a critical time over Brexit and international trade negotiations, and the impact these will have on IP.

Tania Clark, president of the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys, welcomed the reappointment. 

“The next few months will be pivotal to the future of the IP system in the UK. The importance to businesses of UK chartered trademark attorneys being able to represent clients before the European Union Intellectual Property Office after Brexit is paramount and we will make this clear to Johnson,” she added.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Oracle targets cryptocurrency startup in TM suit

US government backs Led Zeppelin in copyright suit

L’Oréal attempts to overturn injunction in hair care patent suit

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Jo Johnson chosen as new UK IP minister
11 January 2017   The UK government has chosen Jo Johnson, a member of parliament and the current innovation minister, as the new minister for intellectual property.
article
UK IP minister Jo Johnson resigns for second time
5 September 2019   Jo Johnson, UK minister responsible for IP and younger brother of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has indicated he is to resign from government and as a member of parliament.
article
Amanda Solloway confirmed as UK’s minister for IP
28 February 2020   Amanda Solloway, parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, has been confirmed as the UK’s minister for IP, working closely with the UKIPO.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy