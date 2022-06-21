Japan suffers from trade secret infringement

Japan has suffered from trade secret infringement by Korean companies who enticed Japanese employees. It significantly damaged national interest.

In April 2012, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (now Nippon Steel) sued Posco for trade secret infringement and sought around 100 billion JPY in damages.

In September 2015, Posco agreed to pay 30 billion JPY and the parties settled.

In March 2014, Toshiba sued SK Hynix for trade secret infringement and sought around 110 billion JPY in damages.

In December 2014, SK Hynix agreed to pay around 33 billion JPY and the parties settled.