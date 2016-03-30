Subscribe
tashatuvango-shutterstock-com-4
30 March 2016

Calls made for expansion of PIPCU piracy clampdown

Initiatives set up by the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) that aim to tackling piracy should be increased and used in other countries, the unit has said.

In a blog post published yesterday, March 29, on the UK Intellectual Property Office's website, PIPCU referred to the dangers of online IP crime and how it is being tackled in the UK.

The blog said that PIPCU, which is part of the the City of London’s Police, has dealt with IP crime through its Operation Creative and the Infringing Website List (IWL) programmes.

Operation Creative, run in partnership with the Advertising Bureau UK, the Incorporated Society of British Advertisers, and the Federation Against Copyright Theft, aims to prevent websites from providing unauthorised access to copyrighted content.

The IWL is an online portal with an up to date list of infringing websites and is available to advertisers. According to the PIPCU, it is now seen as a template for other countries to adopt in the future.

There is also a “scope and real need” for the IWL to grow “even further” by increasing the number of websites monitored, PIPCU said.

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
INTA 2024:Trademark lawyers—Staying ethical and out of jail
‘I can be myself’: Puma’s TM leader keeps up with the competition
Discover WIPR Diversity's Top 100 People in IP