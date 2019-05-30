Subscribe
30 May 2019Ewa Mattsson and Laura Katjang

Investing in the future of IP docketing

Docketing is at the very heart of the IP management process. After a data error or a missed deadline there will be penalties to pay. Little wonder that many IP departments and law firms have been traditionally slow to adopt new technologies or automated processes, fearing that such ‘shortcuts’ might risk introducing error into this highly administrative and specialist process.

IP heads and docketing professionals are right to be risk-averse. However, the reality today is that not embracing the capabilities of IP management technology poses their organisations the bigger risk. This is particularly the case as back-office pressure and workloads continue to increase, while resources do not.

Embracing automation

Processes, workflows and other back-office routines are put in place for a reason: most commonly, to check (and double-check) that rights are safely and securely docketed. What was necessary to ensure that ten or even five years ago is no longer the case today.

Just as electronic filing has made working lives easier for in-house IP departments, law firms, and the patent and trademark offices that offer it, so too have the automation tools that now come as standard in case management systems, such as Patricia.

Handling large volumes of sensitive and valuable data is demanding. However, technology and tools have evolved to help drive efficiencies and profitability, without compromising security or accuracy. This includes, for example; data exchanges with patent and trademark offices to facilitate automatic docketing and case validation; customisable workflows to automatically generate office actions or reminders to match the portfolio or client’s requirements; and configuration to allow for the fact that the formalities and timeframes for applying for IP rights can vary so drastically between countries.

‘Automation’ isn’t just about the way data is entered into the system, but also in the way that it is pulled out of the system, whether in terms of tailored reports or the generation of office actions, renewal reminders or invoicing.

