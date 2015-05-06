INTA 2015: Stuart Weitzman clears 700 trademarks every season, says counsel

The general counsel for shoe and fashion brand Stuart Weitzman has revealed that she is required to clear around 700 trademark requests for brand and product names every fashion season.

Speaking at the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) annual meeting in San Diego, Barbara Kolsun was explaining the relationship between in-house counsel and marketing directors and how they clear up any potential issues surrounding intellectual property.

The session was themed around the ‘beat the clock’ model. During the talk, a mock scenario was drawn up whereby a marketing director for a fictional stage show posed various questions to an IP lawyer over the course of 24 hours.

The questions focused on topics including what names could reasonably be protected as trademarks.

Kolsun said: “Most brands are registered trademarks but you also have names for style ranges for handbags, shoes and other apparel.

“The creative team will come up with ideas but sometimes they can be a problem; I must clear at least 700 names every season.”

Kolsun explained that there are certain things to look out for such as not including another designer’s name.

“Someone wanted ‘LAuren’ as a potential idea,” she revealed. “The creative people often have lovely ideas but sometimes you have to figure out what to do without being sued.”

Kolsun also said that, in terms of protecting designs, Europe has achieved what the US has not and that the EU’s laws for registering designs make it simpler to protect the company’s IP.

The statement was in response to another question about the extent to which protection could be obtained for the clothes and items worn during a show.

Kolsun responded: “This is most difficult in the US. Very little protection is offered for handbags and similar designs. If a distinctive design is to be be protected, it might have to be some trade dress or a design patent protection.”

The INTA conference finishes today.