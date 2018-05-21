Improving the IP Ecosystem

In March, INTA’s eighth Annual Delegation to India took place, visiting New Delhi and Mumbai. It included a workshop on the present and future for brands in India, a roundtable on the timely topics of jurisdiction and trademark enforcement, and meetings with the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP) and the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks.

Arranging the Annual Delegation is one of the responsibilities of INTA’s India Consultant, Gauri Kumar, who joined INTA in June 2015. “This visit is crucial, as it provides action points for the Association to pursue in India for the rest of the year and builds on existing priorities and partnerships,” she says.

One partnership that has been flourishing is with the Cell for IPR Promotion and Management, a professional body under DIPP, which has given INTA the unique opportunity to collaborate with the government on its IPR Awareness campaign for school children in India. So far, more than 100 schools have been involved in the government-run initiative, and approximately 8,000 students have been educated.