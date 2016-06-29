ICANN study shows gTLD awareness has ‘grown’

ICANN has published findings from the second stage of a research survey, reporting that awareness of new generic top-level domains (gTLD) has “grown” compared to last year.

Despite ICANN's findings, the proportion of people who are aware of a gTLD has actually fallen this year.

The survey, called “Global Consumer Research Wave Two”, measured consumer attitudes towards the gTLD landscape and changes in consumer attitudes from the first study, published last year.

There were 5,452 participants in this year’s study, including consumers aged 18 and above in 24 countries in Europe, Asia, South and North America and Africa.

More than half of respondents (52%) said they were aware of at least one new gTLD.

Last year, 65% of registrants reported awareness of at least one new gTLD, though only 3,357 people were surveyed.

In total, 2,835 people said they were aware of at least one new gTLD compared to 2,182 last year.

Akram Atallah, president of ICANN's global domains division, said: “The survey results show that overall awareness of gTLDs has grown when compared to the baseline study that was conducted last year and continues to grow.”

The results were published on June 23 and can be viewed in full here.

This was first published by Trademarks and Brands Online.