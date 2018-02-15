ICANN axes three gTLD applications

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has agreed to halt three applications for generic top-level domains (gTLDs).

At an ICANN meeting on February 4, the board decided to end 20 bids for .corp, .home, and .mail.

ICANN had previously deferred delegation of the gTLDs because of ‘name collision’ domains, those which have been identified as having the potential to cause problems in a private internal network if they become available online.

“A secure, stable, and resilient internet is ICANN’s number one priority. To support this, the ICANN board has made a commitment to the internet community to mitigate and manage name collision occurrence,” said the meeting notes.

As part of the decision, the board directed that applicants who had paid ICANN should be refunded a fee of $185,000 each.

The total cost of providing the 20 applicants with a full refund is $3.7 million.

These payments will come from the new gTLD programme funds, with remaining funds standing at $95.8 million.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.