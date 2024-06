ICANN has now approved 1,000 new generic top-level domains (gTLDs).

According to Domain Incite, ICANN approved .shop and .realestate as its 1,000th new gTLD from the 2012 application round.

The domain was recorded on the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority database today, May 25.

There were 1,930 applications made in the first round, but some have been withdrawn.

This was first published on Trademarks and Brands Online.