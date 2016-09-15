IACC signs MOU with Italian law enforcement agency

The International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) and the Guardia di Finanza (GdF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to build on anti-counterfeiting initiatives and programmes in Italy.

The MOU was signed yesterday, September 14, and will allow the organisations to share information and best practices on brand protection, with a focus on identifying and fighting online counterfeiting.

In November 2015, the IACC and GdF partnered to train more than 600 of Italy’s financial police on developments in counterfeiting as well as tools for combating counterfeits online.

Further, 18 IACC brand members attended an officer-training event in Rome, conducting product identification training.

Bob Barchiesi, IACC president, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the GdF in the fight against fakes in Italy.

“Our organisation’s anti-counterfeiting expertise coupled with GdF’s on-the-ground knowledge will strengthen local law enforcement’s ability to prevent counterfeiters from taking advantage of legitimate businesses and unsuspecting consumers,” he added.

Commanding General Giorgio Toschi, head of the GdF, said: “The partnership with the IACC will strongly support the fight against such international crimes, fostering the correct and proper functioning of the internal market and assuring consumer protection.”

The MOU was signed at the GdF headquarters in Rome.