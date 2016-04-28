Subscribe
28 April 2016

Hyundai, Kia and GoDaddy seek country domains approval

ICANN is seeking public comments on a request by the registries managing the generic top-level domains (gTLDs) .hyundai, .kia and .godaddy to allow use of country and territory names.

The registry services evaluation policy requests, which have been assessed by ICANN, “did not raise significant competition, security or stability issues”, the organisation said.

However, it added that a material change to the registry agreements would be required in order to effect the change.

“The proposed amendments, which are being posted for comment, would allow the registration of country and territory names at all levels in .hyundai, .kia and .godaddy TLDs,” ICANN said.

Currently, the three registry agreements require country and territory names to be withheld from registration.

The comment period began yesterday, April 27, and ends on June 9.

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

